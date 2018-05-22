HOUSTON -- Sofia Flores, the older sister of Josué Flores, was surprised with a big reason to smile at school on Tuesday.

The Houston Independent School District says the Northside High School student received the first HISD Superintendent and Board of Education Scholar Award worth $5,000.

Sofia was presented with a big check by HISD Board trustee Elizabeth Santos and Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

Josué Flores, her brother, was an 11-year-old Marshall Middle School student who was fatally stabbed while walking home from school in 2016. The case still has not been solved.

“This devastating experience reaffirmed Sofia’s dedication to pursuing a degree in education,” tweeted HISD.

“Since the loss of her brother, Sofia has continued to excel academically. She is actively engaged in school activities and on her free time she tutors Ketelsen Elementary students for STAAR testing.”

Mid-May marked two years since Josue was killed.

Family, friends, and neighbors gathered at the site on Fulton Street where Flores was murdered.The group remembered the sixth grader and pleaded with the public for help in catching the killer, who remains free after case leads dried up.

