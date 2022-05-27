Threats increase against Greater Houston area schools after Uvalde shooting

As the school year comes to an end, reported social media threats continue.

HOUSTON — In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead, social media threats continue to rise against Greater Houston schools.

School districts from across the area, as well as parents, have been concerned about safety following Tuesday’s mass shooting.

Despite the increased security at several districts across Greater Houston, threats have also increased.

Clear Brook High School

The district says a ninth-grade student was arrested after other students spotted a threat on social media.

The Galveston County Sheriff says the teen will likely face a charge of illegal possession of a firearm in a prohibited area.

Clear Creek ISD came under fire by parents before the incident at Clear Brook due to threats made against Seabrook Intermediate School on May 20.

George Ranch High School

In a separate incident Wednesday morning, George Ranch High School went "on hold," according to Lamar Consolidated ISD.

The district did not elaborate on the incident, only saying that they were addressing a "student disruption" and that all students and staff were safe.

Austin High School

Thursday morning, Stephen F. Austin High School went on lockdown, according to HISD.

The district says a temporary lockdown around 10:30 a.m. while police investigated an external threat to the campus.

After 12 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and the school day resumed as normal. District officials did not elaborate on the threat.

Austin High School should not be confused with another high school by the same name in Fort Bend ISD.

KIPP Houston SHINE Prep

Houston Police were on the scene at KIPP Houston SHINE Friday morning after a student allegedly posted pictures of ammo and made threats on social media.

KHOU 11 News reached out to KIPP for more information on the incident, but officials did not respond.

Waltrip High School

Houston Police were also dealing with a shooting call Friday morning at Waltrip High School.