Student will face significant disciplinary action after social media threat toward Ridge Point HS

Parents were concerned after a threat was made against Ridge Point High School on social media early Tuesday morning.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD says a social media threat made against one of its schools Tuesday morning is "unsubstantiated."

A photo made the rounds on social media showing two masked individuals holding guns in their hands with the caption "RPHS gone have a good day" on it, in reference to Ridge Point High School in Sienna.

Around 10:45 a.m. the district said that while they had no evidence to suggest the threat was credible, additional officers would support Ridge Point out of an abundance of caution.

The district followed up Tuesday afternoon saying the photo is from a forum unrelated to the school, but that a Ridge Point student added the caption.

"After conducting a thorough investigation, our officers identified a Ridge Point High School student who found a photo in an online forum - that was unrelated to our school - and added a caption to it," the district said in a statement.

District officials say the student will now face significant disciplinary action from the district, as well as all applicable criminal charges.