Social media influencer from Kingwood accused of stealing $30K in real estate scheme

Mikki Fox, known online as Michaela Pink, has been charged with felony theft after investigators said she took $30,000 from a man and then never talked to him again.

HOUSTON — A social media influencer from Kingwood is accused of taking thousands of dollars from at least one victim through an alleged real estate scheme.

Mikki Fox, known online as Michaela Pink, faces a third-degree felony theft charge.

Assistant Harris County District Attorney Sheila Hansel said Fox solicited money for an alleged real estate house flipping investment. Investigators said the victim in the case gave Fox $30,000.

“He was to receive interest payments throughout the year until the house was ready to flip and once the house was flipped and sold he would get his initial investment back,” Hansel said.

Hansel said the victim never got his money back and never heard from Fox again.