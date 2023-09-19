'Felt nothing but anger' | Popular Galleria-area hair boutique hit by burglars

The heist, which was caught on camera, cost Snooty Hair Boutique nearly $80,000 in stolen merchandise and damages.

HOUSTON — Burglars were recently caught on camera ripping off Snooty Hair Boutique near the Galleria. They got away with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Now, Houston police working to figure out if it's connected to a spree of hair salon robberies earlier this summer.

"It looked almost like a professional heist," owner Jada Smith said. "They came in and knew exactly what they wanted to get."

In less than 15 minutes, they ransacked her store.

"I felt nothing but anger because I've worked hard on this store with my mom since I was in high school," Smith said. "This is my baby. It's all I have."

By the time officers arrived, the crooks were gone. They had loaded up tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise into a white van and left.

"I had hair appointments this week, I had clients booked for wedding engagements and I have to close now," Smith said.

The once fully stocked boutique is now largely empty and trashed on what was supposed to be a big week of sales.

"I was preparing for the Beyoncé concert, we had all this silver merchandise, all those things are gone," Smith said.

Instead, she's left to pay for repairs to the glass outside and to clean up the inside of her shop.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," Smith said.

This is the latest salon to be targeted in the Houston area. Earlier this summer, KHOU 11's Janelle Bludau reported on several boutiques struck repeatedly by burglars. Houston police said they're trying to find out if they're connected to the latest crime.

"Seeing someone take everything that I've worked hard towards really pissed me off," Smith said.

If you recognize the men in the video, call Houston police.