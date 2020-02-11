Snap Kitchen closing 14 stores across Texas, keeping 1 in Houston

HOUSTON — Snap Kitchen LLC, an Austin-based healthy prepared meals company, will close 14 locations across Texas.
In Houston, seven stores will close, leaving Snap Kitchen with one local store at 3600 Kirby Drive.
These Texas stores will close on Nov. 6:
- Avery Ranch (Austin area)
- Addison (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Fitzhugh (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Shops at Legacy (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Uptown (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Oak Lawn (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Southlake (Dallas-Fort Worth area)
- Memorial Park (Houston area)
- Memorial Villages (Houston area)
- Katy Greenhouse (Houston area)
- The Heights (Houston area)
- Baybrook (Houston area)
- Museum District (Houston area)
- Tanglewood (Houston area)
Click here for the full article and similar stories on the Houston Business Journal website.
MORE LOCAL NEWS