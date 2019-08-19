HOUSTON — A family says brisket being smoked on their deck is likely the cause of their house catching fire in Independence Heights overnight.

This happened around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Noras Lane just west in the North Freeway.

The family was able to make it out of the burning home safely after their neighbor and his dog alerted the family of four to the fire.

Houston firefighters responded to the scene and found a single-story home with heavy flames and smoke coming from it.

A neighbor says he checked to see what his dog was barking about and then he saw the fire outside. He then knocked on the neighbors’ door to wake up everyone inside and called 911.

The family of four, a couple and their two children, are all safe.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM