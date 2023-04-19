Warehouse destroyed after early morning fire in NW Harris County

Video from Air 11 showed construction debris as well as vehicles on fire in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A warehouse in northwest Harris County was reduced to rubble after a fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. on Breen Drive and North Houston Rosslyn Road, which is near SH 249.

Details on what burned in the two-alarm fire are limited at this time, but video from Air 11 showed construction debris as well as vehicles on fire. Crews were also seen standing on some of the burned debris trying to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. We'll update this post if or when we get more information.