Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day.
The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
In a couple of the robberies, police say the suspects hit the store employees with their guns and fists.
Below are the times and locations of the robberies.
1. February 7, 2023 at 4:45 am at 1544 Westheimer Road. Houston PD #185220-23
2. February 7, 2023 at 6:23 am at 10255 North Freeway. Harris County SO #230202378
3. February 7, 2023 at 7:02 am at 5069 FM 1960 West. Harris County SO #230202382
4. February 7, 2023 at 4:45 am at 11030 Bissonnet. Houston PD #188288-23
If you know anything about the suspects or the crimes, call Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information related to this investigation that leads to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.