LA PORTE, Texas — We're tracking a large plume of smoke east of Houston early Monday.

The smoke is the result of a flare at the Total Petrochemicals facility, officials there say.

This is the statement released to the public:

Total La Porte, Posted On - 10/14/2019 8:44:00 AM Posted On - 10/14/2019 8:44:00 AM This is a message from Total La Porte located at 1818 Independence Pkwy La Porte,TX 77536. At 09:00 on 10/14/2019, sudden loss of steam pressure resulted in visible flaring. At this time, Flames, Flaring, Smoke may be noticeable to the community. Update will be provided on this site, when needed.

At this time there is no shelter-in-place or evacuation in the area.