Smoke, fire reported at Pasadena refinery early Tuesday

PASADENA, Texas — Residents in the Pasadena area may notice smoke in the air early Tuesday after an earlier refinery fire.

The East Harris County community alert system, CAER, issued an update at 6 a.m. that indicated the fire was reported at Pasadena Refining Sytems on Red Bluff:

“This is a message from Pasadena Refining Systems located at 111 Red Bluff Rd. Pasadena,TX 77506. At 06:00 on 8/18/2020, a(n) Fire incident occurred at our facility. At this time, Flames, Smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information.”

At this time there’s no report of a shelter-in-place.

As of 6:50 a.m., views from Houston TranStar showed the smoke appeared to be dissipating.