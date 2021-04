The plane veered off the runway during takeoff, according to officials. DPS is investigating.

PEARLAND, Texas — An investigation is underway after a small plane veered off a runway in Pearland Saturday morning after losing power during takeoff.

The plane struck a tree before coming to a stop, officials said.

A pilot and three passengers were on the plane during this incident. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation.

