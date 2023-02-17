Flights remain halted at Hobby Airport after small plane slides off runway

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights can land or take off until at least 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — All flights were stopped at Hobby Airport Friday after a small jet slid off the runway, an airport representative said.

The minor crash happened around 11:30 a.m. after the plane landed safely, but ended up in the grass, the airport tweeted.

No one was injured.

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights could land or take off.

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the plane was moved back to the runway but airport officials said they are monitoring the removal process alongside local and federal partners to ensure runways could open safely to FAA code.

2:30PM Update: Aircraft has been moved back onto a runway. We are monitoring the removal process alongside our local and federal partners to ensure we can safely open our runways to FAA code. Please stay in touch with your airline for flight updates.



Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/XpWyqxgkMD pic.twitter.com/MVB3Cd8srt — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 17, 2023

It is unknown what caused the plane to slide off course.

Check the status of your flights

Bush IAH: Arrivals | Departures

Hobby Airport: Arrivals | Departures