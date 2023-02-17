Flights remain halted at Hobby Airport after small plane slides off runway

HOUSTON — All flights were stopped at Hobby Airport Friday after a small jet slid off the runway, an airport representative said.
The minor crash happened around 11:30 a.m. after the plane landed safely, but ended up in the grass, the airport tweeted.
No one was injured.
Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights could land or take off.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the plane was moved back to the runway but airport officials said they are monitoring the removal process alongside local and federal partners to ensure runways could open safely to FAA code.
It is unknown what caused the plane to slide off course.
