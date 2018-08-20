LA PORTE, Texas -- A small plane crashed in the La Porte area early Monday, not far from the city's airport.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. southwest of Highways 146 and 225.

The La Porte Police Department tells KHOU 11 the pilot reported a loss of power and was trying to land at the airport when he or she crashed. It happened just moments after the pilot took off.

Air 11 shows the single engine plane went down in a wooded area with police on the scene shortly after. Nearby the roof of a building was apparently struck as well.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

