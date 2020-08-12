1 dead after small plane crashes in Galveston County

The plane went down in Hitchcock near the intersection of South Railroad and Mike Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in Galveston County, according to authorities.

The plane went down near the intersection of South Railroad and Mike Avenue, in Hitchcock.

There were no other passengers on the plane and no other injuries were reported.

Nicole Sumlin is a nurse who lives near the crash site. She said she saw the plane flying very low before nose-diving into the ground right in front of her house.

"As I looked, the plane just nose-dived right in front of my house and the wreckage just flew everywhere," she said.

She said she called 911 and immediately put on her mask to see if she would be able to administer CPR to any survivors.

She said when she approached the crash site, the wreckage was too bad and there were no signs of life.