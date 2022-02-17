Pilot stable after small plane crash at Hooks Airport in NW Harris County, sheriff says

The plane was heavily damaged and the pilot was taken to an area hospital and was reportedly in fair condition, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at an airport in northwest Harris County.

The plane went down at Hooks Airport, which is in the Klein area, at about 2 p.m.

According to Gonzalez and a photo of the scene posted to Twitter by the Klein Fire Department, the plane sustained heavy damage.

According to authorities, the pilot was taken to an area hospital and was stable. The pilot was the only person onboard the plane, according to the Klein FD.

Klein FD said the single-prop plane ran off the runway before crashing.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.