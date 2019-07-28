HOUSTON — About a dozen people gathered in southeast Houston on Saturday evening to protest police brutality and call for justice for the couple shot and killed during a no-knock police raid on Harding Street in January.

Rhogena Nicholas and her husband Dennis Tuttle were shot and killed back in January during the raid at their home.

Five officers were injured in the raid.

Protesters on Saturday called for justice for the family and for all evidence held by Houston police to be released to the family.

On Thursday, a private investigator hired by Nicholas' family revealed contradicting information about what happened.

That investigator said Nicholas was shot from outside her home and also showed where several other rounds were fired into the home as well.

This contradicts the initial story told by police, they said.

Protesters said this is the beginning of several rallies they have planned until they feel justice is served.

"Justice takes a long time," said Hai Bui with We the People Organize. "We will be here. Our team will be here. We will do our best to support."

