HCSO: Father arrested after two young girls critically injured in fatal alcohol-related crash

Deputies say neither child was properly secured in the vehicle before it collided head-on with a traffic light beam along Beltway 8.

HOUSTON — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing his vehicle late Friday into a traffic light beam, killing one of his young daughters and seriously injuring the other.

Luis Cortes Aguilar, 31, is charged with felony murder and intoxication assault.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators at the scene said Aguilar showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"What we have here is the latest in a string of these horrific tragedies where a little one's lost their life do to alcohol," HCSO Chief Sean Teare said. "Here we have a father driving with two children under the age of 6. Both of them not properly restrained in the vehicle."

HCSO responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway West near Fallbrook Drive at 11:30 p.m. Investigators said the suspect’s two children, who are ages 4 and 5, were riding with him when he drove directly into the street light.

Deputies said the oldest child was sitting in the center of the rear seat without a seat belt. The youngest child was sitting in the passenger seat on the driver’s side without a proper child seat.

Both girls were rushed to the hospital when first responders arrived. The 5-year-old was later pronounced dead. Her younger sister was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

The girl's father was not injured, Teare said. He's currently behind bars at the Harris County Jail.

Investigators said a witness saw the male driver appear to be intoxicated and the suspect later failed a standardized field sobriety test.

The case is being investigated by the HCSO vehicular crimes division.