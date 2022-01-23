3-year-old boy drowns in NW Harris County, deputies say

The child was found unresponsive in the pool Sunday in the Towne Lake area of Cypress.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at a residence in the 19500 block of W. Stone Caldwell Drive.

The boy was found unresponsive before being transported to a hospital where he was then pronounced dead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

It wasn't yet clear what led to the drowning, and investigators were responding to the scene Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.