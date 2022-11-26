Shopping local on Small Business Saturday helps support your community

Local shops have found plenty to be thankful for on this Small Business Saturday.

HOUSTON — Small businesses in Houston are a vital part of the economy. When people support them, they're helping both the businesses and their community.

“This Saturday is always like, ‘Oh, wow, that's busy. It's wonderful,'" said Vinal Edge Records owner Chuck Roast.

Chuck opened the record shop in the Heights back in 1985.

“The obvious thing is it keeps the money in the neighborhood," he said.

“You got to shop local in order to get these kinds of, these old gems," said shopper Jeff Foley.

Foley said buying local is how you find the stuff you just can't get anywhere else.

Shopping locally applies to more than just retail stores.

“You really won't get quality ingredients, like, from, like corporate, or others, like large businesses, compared to, like smaller business, because you're paying for quality, quality products," said Taylor Teamer at Pudgy's Fine Cookies in the Heights. “We love the smiles that we put on people's faces.”

Amy Woods and her husband JC opened their own local business, Anvil Cards, about six years ago.

“JC actually used to do metalsmith work," Amy said. "And just an anvil is just something that's always kind of been meaningful.”

She said that when people shop small, they're doing more than just spending: They're investing in someone else's story.

“It is so much pride because it is it's an expression of you and kind of the energy that you want to put into the world," Amy said.