Houston — A Pearland-area mom says her purse was snatched outside the same H-E-B store where an elderly man was murdered months ago. It all happened as her young children watched.

“I’ve lived in this area since 2001,” said Jennifer Sierra. “I’ve never felt unsafe shopping.”

That changed when a suspected “slider” crept into her car Sunday night through the passenger’s side door just as she finished loading groceries outside the H-E-B on Blackhawk near the Beltway. Her two young boys were already buckled up in the back seat.

“I’ve never heard of a “slider” before this,” said Sierra.

Sierra still had part of her purse strap on when the guy tried to quickly grab it and get away.

"The reason I let go of the purse is because, as I was tugging on it, I saw my older son through the corner of my eye and thought “this is not worth it, just let go,” said Sierra.

Houston Police Sergeant Paul Lozano told us fighting back can often end badly.

“The less you resist, the less chances of you getting hurt,” said Lozano.

According to HPD, there’s only been one other incident at this H-E-B in the month of August. That was a shoplifting involving a knife. However, a 75-year-old man was murdered here in January after being followed to the parking lot from a nearby bank.

There’s been at least one arrest in that case. It appears to have no connection, at this point, to suspected “sliders" who usually strike while your loading groceries or pumping gas.

“If you have to leave your valuable inside your vehicle,” said Sgt. Lozano. “Make sure you put it in the seat closest to you.”

Sierra lost her credit and debit cards, wallet, cash, and even the fob to start her car. It had to be towed from what was her favorite H-E-B.

"I’ve heard stories and read stories on social media,” said Sierra. “But I never thought I was going to be the next one.”

The H-E-B store does have security. We saw a guard patrolling the lot, and we’re told police are reviewing surveillance video.

The supermarket chain released the following statement about the incident:

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is our top priority. H-E-B takes all incidents very seriously. We are aware of the unfortunate occurrence at the H-E-B on Blackhawk and will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials.”

If you have any information on this crime or the suspect please call HPD with any information.

© 2018 KHOU