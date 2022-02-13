Vehicle catches fire, damages popular automotive shop in Humble, officials say

The fire started after a van caught fire inside the shop after hours.

HUMBLE, Texas — A popular Humble auto shop was damaged overnight after a vehicle inside the shop caught fire, according to the Atascocita Fire Department.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. at Slater's Auto Works in the 5700 block of East FM 1960.

Crews say smoke was seen coming out of the structure when they arrived and that they had to force their way inside.

Once inside, firefighters say they found a van on fire and that the flames had spread to the roof and a storage unit of the auto shop.

No injuries were reported and the business was not open at the time of the fire.