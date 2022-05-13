x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Skeletal remains found underneath floor of NE Houston house

A remodeling crew found the remains Thursday under the floorboards of the home in the 5700 block of Rietta Street, according to Houston police.
Credit: Google Streetview

HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found Thursday in a northeast Houston home.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Rietta Street just before 1 p.m. after a remodeling crew found the remains, according to Houston police.

RELATED: Skeletal remains found last month in NW Houston identified

The crew found the remains underneath the floorboards of the house, HPD said.

The identity, gender, and how the person died couldn't immediately be determined.

The remains were taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for examination.

If you know anything about what may have happened, authorities want to hear from you. Call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 703-308-3600.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Raw video: Overturned school bus on the Fort Bend Toll Road