Skeletal remains found underneath floor of NE Houston house

HOUSTON — Investigators are looking for answers after skeletal remains were found Thursday in a northeast Houston home.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Rietta Street just before 1 p.m. after a remodeling crew found the remains, according to Houston police.

The identity, gender, and how the person died couldn't immediately be determined.

The remains were taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences for examination.