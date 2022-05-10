Skeletal remains found last month in NW Houston identified

The remains of Randall David Craig, 59, were found in the 8700 block of Tidwell Road on April 22 after an anonymous call to police.

HOUSTON — Authorities have identified the man whose skeletal remains were found last month inside an abandoned building in northwest Houston.

Randall David Craig, 59, was identified Tuesday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to Houston police.

Officers were dispatched to the 8700 block of West Tidwell Road on Aprill 22 after an anonymous caller said skeletal remains were found behind a motel, HPD said.

At the time, investigators said it appeared Craig's body had been there for some time, but it's not clear how long or what led to his death.