KERRVILLE, Texas — Six people are dead after a small plane traveling from West Houston Airport crashed at the Kerrville Municipal Airport Monday morning, DPS has confirmed.

The Associated Press is reporting all six people on board died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident that took place around 9 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the wreckage was found about six miles northwest of the airport.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 took off from West Airport just outside of Houston earlier this morning.

The NTSB will be leading the investigation. The names of the passengers have not been released.

Kerrville is located northwest of San Antonio.

