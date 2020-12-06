Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown to open July 3

It won't be like previous summers! Guests can expect time-specific tickets, face masks and other COVID-related precautions.

HOUSTON — Splashtown is back on track for its long-awaited return to Spring, Texas after the 2020 opening was delayed due to the coronavirus.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown announced Thursday the waterpark will open to the public July 3 with some COVID-19-related restrictions.

Harbor Splashtown will host a preview event for members and season pass holders June 29 – July 2. The park is already taking reservations at www.sixflags.com/reserve. The company said members and season pass holders will have booking priority over single-day and group ticket buyers.

The company said it is also implementing extensive new safety measures and protocols to protect guests.

Health screenings will be required for guests and employees. Everyone inside the park will be required to wear a face mask unless they’re on a water slide, water attraction or are inside a pool. Masks won’t be required for guests under two years old.

“We have been working diligently with state and local health officials to develop extensive sanitization, protocols, expanded social distancing measures, and new touch-less technologies that will create a safe park experience for everyone,” Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown President Jeffrey Siebert said.

These safety measures include extensive COVID-19 training for frontline team members, safety message and reminders displayed on Six Flags’ website and in newsletters, distance markers and physical distance indicators and safety signage will be posted throughout the park.

The park is also making changes to food preparation and food services and improving its cleaning efforts.