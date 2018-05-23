Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SIX) is expanding its North American portfolio to 25 parks with the addition of five new properties, including one in Houston, according to a May 22 press release.

The Grand Prairie, Texas-based company announced a purchase agreement for the lease rights to operate the parks, which are owned by Kansas City, Missouri-based EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). The parks were previously operated by Premiere Parks LLC.

The new parks include:

Wet 'n' Wild Splashtown: Houston’s largest water park, spanning 48 acres

Wet 'n' Wild Phoenix: Arizona’s largest water park, spanning 35 acres and offering kid-friendly amusements

Darien Lake: Located near Buffalo, New York, the 1,000-acre property includes a theme park, water park, campground, hotel and 21,000-seat amphitheater

Frontier City: An Oklahoma City theme park

White Water Bay: Located near Oklahoma City, it features 24 acres of water attractions

Read more about the new Six Flags parks.

© 2018 KHOU