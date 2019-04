KERRVILLE, Texas — Six people are dead after a small plane crash at the Kerrville Municipal Airport Monday morning, DPS has confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident that took place around 9 a.m.

There were reportedly no survivors on the aircraft.

Kerrville is located northwest of San Antonio.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News at Noon for the latest on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM