TOMBALL, Texas — As third-grader Christian Boynton continues to recover from a serious head injury, the school where he was attacked calls it "an isolated incident between a few students."

Christian's sister Kailee Boynton says the 8-year-old was punched and kicked by a group of bullies at Lakewood Elementary in Tomball.

Lakewood principal Deanna Porter issued a statement Thursday that appeared to imply the Christian's family isn't telling the truth.

"Based on our limited ability to share our investigation details due to privacy requirements, please be aware that what you are reading and in the information being portrayed in the media and on social media is inconsistent with our investigation," Porter wrote. (Read the full letter below)

Porter also appeared to contradict the family's story that Christian was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for a serious brain injury.

"This week, there was an incident involving a group of our students in a restroom on campus, resulting in one student being taken by his parents to be seen by medical professionals," Porter's letter said. "The student was released home later that day."

According to Christian's parents and sister, the boy was first taken to Tomball Regional Hospital for an MRI and chest X-ray.

"It was there that he was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma -- he was bleeding from his brain. He was transferred to Texas Children's via ambulance and treated there. After several hours of observation he was allowed to come home," Kailee posted on Facebook in response to Porter's letter.

She said she's "deeply saddened" by the response from Lakewood.

"To have this "isolated incident" be taken so lightly and then to have it be downplayed as if it wasn't something incredibly serious is infuriating," Kailee posted. "It's concerning to me that they say safety is their first priority."

Porter said the boys who attacked Christian will be punished.

"Tomball ISD nor Lakewood Elementary tolerates this kind of behavior and will administer disciplinary actions," her letter said. She said can't release more details because of privacy laws.

Tomball police said Thursday the bullies won't face criminal charges because they're too young.

