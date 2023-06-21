Daycare pilot program helps single mothers with childcare

"Daycare on the low end for an infant is $10,000 a year. The good kind runs upwards of $20,000. For most families, it’s completely out of range,” said Johnson.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The cost of childcare is incredibly expensive in Houston.

That’s why a daycare located just north of downtown Houston is trying something totally new to help single mothers struggling to make ends meet.

Jennifer Johnson launched the Project One Day pilot program two years ago.

“A minimum wage worker in Houston makes about $15,000 a year. Daycare on the low end for an infant is $10,000 a year. The good kind runs upwards of $20,000. For most families, it’s completely out of range,” said Johnson.

The model puts parents to work.

Project One Day provides 24 hours of childcare training, then single moms volunteer as assistant teachers for one day a week. They get free childcare for babies and toddlers for the rest of the week in exchange.

Jennifer Gomez volunteers at the daycare. She has a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old, and a 4-month-old. She’s able to work another job because she knows childcare is taken care of.

“I serve at Pluckers, the wing place. I’m studying to be a medical assistant,” she said.

Right now, Project One Day only has space for 10 kids, 3 years old and younger. However, they’re expanding in the fall and opening up spots for 35 kids. They already have a waitlist.

“The longer that list is, the easier it is to make another one because it shows the demand,” said Johnson.

She says this model solves a lot of problems as communities grapple with the issue of childcare deserts. Parent volunteers keep costs low for daycares, while allowing moms to get jobs to provide for their families.

Project One Day operates solely on donations right now.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the program, visit you can visit their website.