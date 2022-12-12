Law enforcement says both people are in stable condition. Police are asking people to avoid the area where the plane came down along East Hebron Parkway.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Carrollton authorities responded to a single-engine plane crash on East Hebron Parkway at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Monday, police said.

According to police, two people were on board the two-seater aircraft at the time of the crash, and they were transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to have their injuries treated. Police said both people are in stable condition.

No additional people were injured on the ground as a result of the crash, police said.

In the wake of the crash, police have closed a stretch of East Hebron Parkway between Marsh Ridge Road and Arbor Creek Drive to traffic. They are asking that the public avoid the area.

According the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane -- a single-engine Mooney M20 -- crashed while making its approach to the Addison Airport.

It had departed earlier from the Abilene Regional Airport. The plane was registered to a Farmers Branch address.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation as to the cause of the crash.