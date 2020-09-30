Police said she was last seen leaving a home in the East End community.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 23-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week from the East End community.

Simone Ward was last seen leaving the 1600 block of Forest Hill in an unknown direction. She was wearing black San Diego State sweatpants and jacket.

Anyone with information should call the police department’s missing persons division at 832-394-1840.