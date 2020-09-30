HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 23-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week from the East End community.
Simone Ward was last seen leaving the 1600 block of Forest Hill in an unknown direction. She was wearing black San Diego State sweatpants and jacket.
Anyone with information should call the police department’s missing persons division at 832-394-1840.
Simone is described as a black female who is about five feet six inches tall weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.