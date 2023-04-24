HFD crews help rescue man from Sims Bayou; HPD dive team searching for second man after canoe tips over

HFD crews responded to a report of two people in the water near the railroad tracks on Old Galveston Road.

HOUSTON — Emergency crews rushed to Sims Bayou Monday after reports that two men were in trouble in the water.

They were reportedly in a canoe that tipped over near 4150 Old Galveston Road, according to the Houston Fire Department.

One man was wearing a life vest and was able to swim to shore. He appeared to be conscious when Air 11 flew over the scene and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses said the second man, who wasn't wearing a life vest, was screaming for help before he went under.

HPD dive teams were still searching for him at last check.

