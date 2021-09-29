Silver Alert issued for woman with cognitive impairment last seen in north Harris County

Wanda Coleman was last seen Wednesday morning in the 4000 block of Rolling Terrace Drive, which is near the intersection of Cypresswood Drive and Kuykendahl Road.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman who was last seen in north Harris County.

Wanda Coleman, 65, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Rolling Terrace Drive, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt. Authorities described Coleman as a Black female, about 5-foot-1, weighing about 86 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Coleman has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to authorities. They said she poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.