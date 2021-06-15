Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Pearland

Pearland police said James Hoskins has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was last seen leaving his home in the 2300 block of Messina Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

PEARLAND, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued for a man who was last seen in Pearland on Tuesday.

James Horace Hoskins, 85, was last seen leaving his home in the 2300 block of Messina Drive around 2 p.m.

According to officials, Hoskins was driving a 2006 silver Toyota RAV4 with Texas plates CN6R401.

Pearland police said Hoskins has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Hoskins is described as being about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a denim blue and tan baseball hat with a Gruene Hall logo, a cream-colored short-sleeved button shirt with a blue stripe, blue jeans and tennis shoes.