Silver Alert issued for missing Missouri City woman with Alzheimer's

A Silver Alert was issued for 78-year-old Brenda Jones. She was last seen Saturday night on Panorama Drive.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — State law enforcement authorities are searching for a woman who went missing in Missouri City on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Jones.

Jones, 78, was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 3900 block of Panorama Drive, which is in a neighborhood between Highway 6 and the Fort Bend County Tollway and north of Glenn Lakes Lane. Officials said she was on foot.

The Missouri City Police Department said Jones is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Jones is described as being about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black leggings and black socks.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.