Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Harris County man

Lee Oscar Gee Jr. was last seen in Humble driving a green Chevrolet Silverado.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Harris County man.

Officials said Lee Oscar Gee Jr. is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and hasn't been seen since about noon Wednesday.

They said Gee was last seen in the 8400 block of Vistadale Court, in Humble. He was in a green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate BHJ0543.

Gee is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 238 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or burgundy knit hat, black and brown jacket, rusty-colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. Authorities said he has discoloration on both cheeks.

Law enforcement officials said they think Gee's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.



The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.