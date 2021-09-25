Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia last seen in West University

Guifang Tang, 79, has been missing since Saturday morning. She has early-onset dementia and needs medication.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — A regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in West University.

Guifang Tang, 79, has been missing since about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen walking east in the 4100 block of Riley in the West University area.

Tang was wearing a brown flowered shirt, blue jeans and black and red tennis shoes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has short, grey hair and brown eyes.

Tang suffers from early-onset dementia and needs medication so finding her quickly is critical.