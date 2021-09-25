x
Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia last seen in West University

Guifang Tang, 79, has been missing since Saturday morning. She has early-onset dementia and needs medication.
Credit: Texas Center for the Missing

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — A regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in West University.

Guifang Tang, 79, has been missing since about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen walking east in the 4100 block of Riley in the West University area.

Tang was wearing a brown flowered shirt, blue jeans and black and red tennis shoes. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has short, grey hair and brown eyes. 

Tang suffers from early-onset dementia and needs medication so finding her quickly is critical.

Anyone with information on Tang's whereabouts is urged to call the West University Police Department at 713-668-0330.

