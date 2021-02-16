Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man with Alzheimer's

Clyde Jones, 75, was last seen Monday at about 5 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Drive wearing a plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans.

HOUSTON — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Houston man.

Clyde Jones, 75, was last seen Monday at about 5 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Drive.

According to authorities, Jones has Alzheimer's.

His family said he is known to walk toward West Montgomery and Highway 249.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved, black and white plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. He's described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Given the current temperatures, his family is concerned for his safety.

If you see Jones or know if his location, you're asked to call the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Office at 713-755-7628.