Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old woman last seen in north Houston

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Willie Mae Armstrong, 90, who was last seen on Houston’s north side.

A Silver Alert was issued for her early Monday morning.

Authorities said Armstrong is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She has white hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie, red pants and white/gray Gucci tennis shoes. She is five feet tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

She was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plumwood.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” stated HCSO.