The alert was issued by Texas DPS early Friday.

LA PORTE, Texas — Police in La Porte are looking for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Texas DPS issued a Silver Alert for Peggy Ludwig early Friday morning. She was last seen in the 10800 block of N. Sycamore Drive at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

She's described as a blonde, white female who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She has hazel eyes.

Police said Ludwig has difficulty walking.

She was wearing unknown clothing.