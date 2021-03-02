Silver Alert: 81-year-old man missing from Conroe area

Kenneth Reeves’ disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

CONROE, Texas — An elderly man is missing from Conroe and the public is asked to keep an eye out for him.

Kenneth Larry Reeves, 81, was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday in the 21600 block of Petty Drive.

Reeves has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Reeves is a white male, 5’11, 160 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with TX License Plate MGW7091.