HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A significant power outage is impacting the Huntsville area.

The power outage was reported before lunchtime. It's believed homes and businesses are impacted along with "a number" of the facilities used by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Entergy, the power administrator in the area, has reported that 10,621 homes and businesses are without power, according to The Huntsville Item.

The prison system tweeted that jailers are to follow their emergency plan.

Entergy tells Walker County Emergency Management that they lost power to the sub-station in Huntsville.

They are currently working on a solution, but it's not known how long it will take to get everything back online.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: