HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died Friday after deputies said he was working on a large sign that fell on top of him.

This happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 7800 block of Mount Houston Road, which is just west of the Eastex Freeway.

Deputies said the man was working on a brick sign at a church. They did not identify the church or say what caused the sign to fall.

Deputies said they are considering this an accidental death.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 7800 blk of Mount Houston Rd. An adult male was doing some work on a large sign when it toppled over on top of him. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ASrSHPhMHE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 21, 2023