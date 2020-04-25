Sick or injured pet? Free mobile veterinary clinic treating Houston pets in need of urgent care

Houston PetSet and Laurel's House mobile unit treating pets with minor and major ailments as well as performing urgent surgeries.

HOUSTON — A recent partnership is bringing hope to Houston pet owners struggling to care for injured or sick animals.

Houston PetSet and Laurel’s House have launched a mobile veterinary unit to provide emergency veterinary services at no cost to these owners.

The unit was secured by Houston PetSet and will be operated by Laurel’s House Co-Founders Dr. Amy Crum and Dr. Cheryl Hoggard with help from their team of trained technicians.

The veterinary team is equipped to treat everything from minor illness to traumatic injuries as well as vomiting, diarrhea and respiratory infections.

They're also prepared to perform urgent surgeries such as limb amputations, enucleations, dystocias/c-sections, pyometras, laceration repairs, urgent hernia repairs and urgent mass removals.

Appointments are being offered Wednesday through Saturday.

Email info@laurelshouse.org for information on how to apply.

“Houston PetSet has always focused on keeping people with their pets,” Houston PetSet Co-President Tama Lundquist said. “Launching this program with Laurel’s House allows us to serve citizens that are truly in need, which ultimately will help keep their pets out of the shelters and off of the streets."

Lundquist said the homeless animal population is staggering, so the organization is doing all it can to prevent any additional pets from a lifetime of suffering.

Rescue groups are not eligible to receive services from this program, the organization said.

