Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library

HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday.
The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said.
The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.
It's not known what caused the crash.
This is all the information the campus has provided.
