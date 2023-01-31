Shuttle bus crashes into TSU student library

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No students were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A shuttle bus crashed into the new student library on Texas Southern University's campus Tuesday.

The shuttle bus is used to transport students from student-living apartments to campus. It's not known how many students were on board, but, fortunately, no students were injured, officials said.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.

It's not known what caused the crash.

This is all the information the campus has provided.