Should your kids trick-or-treat during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A Houston pediatrician weighs in how to celebrate Halloween safely.

HOUSTON — Houston mayor Sylvester Turner is discouraging traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween because of the pandemic.

Doctors say there are ways to get dressed up and have fun with your family safely.

“Every family has to make that decision for themselves of what their personal risk factors are, but there is a way to safely do trick-or-treating and Halloween as long as you take appropriate precautions,” said Sandra McKay, MD, pediatrician with UT Physicians/UTHealth. “If you’re over 2, children should be wearing a mask, and also adults, too. You should to keep your group small and with folks you’re usually around.”

Mayor Turner suggests "one-way trick-or-treating," which means leaving candy bags out for kids to grab to limit contact.

You can also do Halloween at home by hiding candy around the house, getting dressed up, or decorating pumpkins.

Dr. McKay said those are a good alternative for kids with underlying conditions or people who have been exposed to the coronavirus.