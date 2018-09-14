One of college football's biggest stories so far is courtesy of one of its smallest players. Prairie View A&M running back Dawonya Tucker leads the nation in rushing with 542 yards on 53 carries and has three touchdowns. Tucker is only 5'6."

Only one player under 5'7" has led FBS in rushing in the past 50 years: Darren Sproles (5'6") of Kansas State in 2003. FCS has seen just two players under 5'7" in the past 20 years lead the nation in rushing. Prairie View is an FCS school.

Tucker has also twice been named Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Tucker, a junior from Terrell, Texas, rushed for a career-high for the second straight week with 245 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 41-32 loss at No. 4 Sam Houston. Tucker had scoring runs of 14 yards in the first quarter and 25 yards in the second quarter in posting his second straight 200-yard rushing game.

