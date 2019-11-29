HOUSTON, Texas — Now that you’ve put away those Thanksgiving leftovers it’s time to shop.

Many retailers opened their doors on Thanksgiving to cash in on early Black Friday shoppers.

The National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people to shop starting on Thursday through Cyber Monday.

With online shopping being so popular you would expect the long lines of holiday shoppers to be a thing of the past but die-hard shoppers are out and looking for those Black Friday deals.

It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition.

Eager shoppers are looking to get their hands on some early Black Friday deals.

Some people haven’t forgotten about the Holiday.

Kim Mendoza stopped by Best Buy this afternoon.

“We did not cut thanksgiving early but we did want to get in line so we’re here 30 minutes early, with snacks,” Mendoza said.

Others try to stay as far away as possible for the Black Friday masses.

Akeem Boothe dropped off his family but had no intention of shopping.

“You have to think about the way the world is set up now. You don’t even have to go to the grocery store to buy groceries. They can deliver it to your house, curbside pickup. Why wait in a line in order to do something,” Boothe said.

Once the doors opened shoppers like V Freeman got to work.

She said it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some shopping.

“First I cook all night long. Then I shop until I drop,” Freeman said.

She said tackling the crowds in exchange for some goods is always worth it.

“I see the excitement every year,” Freeman said. “I’ve been doing this for about seven or eight years. My kids tried to come on board this year. But like I said, this is my therapy.”

