HOUSTON — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday while they were in the North Freeway HOV lane.
According to police, the person was struck around 3:20 p.m. by a northbound SUV.
The incident happened just outside the 610 Loop, around Crosstimbers Street.
Police said, the person was being chased by loss prevention employees from a nearby store.
The HOV lane was closed from downtown to Crosstimbers while authorities investigated the incident.
Police were seen outside of a nearby Ross store, but it's not clear if the two scenes are connected.
