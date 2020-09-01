HOUSTON — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday while they were in the North Freeway HOV lane.

According to police, the person was struck around 3:20 p.m. by a northbound SUV.

The incident happened just outside the 610 Loop, around Crosstimbers Street.

Police said, the person was being chased by loss prevention employees from a nearby store.

The HOV lane was closed from downtown to Crosstimbers while authorities investigated the incident.

Police were seen outside of a nearby Ross store, but it's not clear if the two scenes are connected.

